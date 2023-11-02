TheWrap picked up 14 nominations for the 16th annual Los Angeles Press Club’s National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards, including Best Website, the organization announced on Wednesday.

TheWrap is nominated for Best Entertainment Website and also scored a nomination for Entertainment Blog for founder and editor-in-chief Sharon Waxman’s WaxWord.

Waxman and reporter Drew Taylor are nominated for Commentary Analysis/Trend in Film for their dive into Disney’s move to fire Bob Chapek and restore Bob Iger as CEO, and Waxman and Benjamin Svetkey were nominated for Celebrity Feature for their look into what happened to Gigi Levangie Grazer.

Executive editor Adam Chitwood was nominated in the TV feature category for his lengthy interview with Bill Hader on the “Barry” series finale.

Box office and labor reporter Jeremy Fuster was nominated in the Hard News category for his piece on what led to Hollywood’s writers’ strike, while reporter Sharon Knolle scored a nomination in the Personality Profile category for her piece on trans pioneer Marlene Parker.

TV business reporter Lucas Manfredi and film reporter Umberto Gonzalez were nominated in the Business, Tech/Arts category for a deep-dive into how AI might change film and TV production, while film reporter Scott Mendelson earned two nominations, one for a feature on the push for a Best Stunts Oscar category and another on Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan.

Thom Geier and Robert Hofler scored nominations for Theater/Performing Arts, and Brenda Gazzar was nominated for her feature on the #MeToo movement five years later.

TheWrap’s creative director Jeff Vespa and photo editor Tatiana Leiva were also nominated in the Portrait Photo Music/Arts category for their work with Weird Al Yankovic for TheWrap Magazine.

The NAEJ awards gala will be held on Dec. 3.