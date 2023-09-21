Sofia Vergara Leads a Cartel in Trailer for Netflix Series ‘Griselda’ (Video)

Netflix has slated Sofia Vergara’s drug cartel series “Griselda” for a January 2024 premiere date, and you can watch the first trailer for the latest show from the executive producers of “Narcos” right now.

The limited drama series, which hails from the creators and EPs of “Narcos,” will launch globally on Jan. 25, 2024 on the streamer. Vergara stars as Griselda Blanco, a savvy Colombian cartel leader who crafted one of the most profitable cartels in history.

The official logline is as follows: “In 1970s-80s Miami, Blanco’s lethal blend of unsuspected savagery and charm helped her expertly navigate between business and family, leading her to become widely known as ‘the Godmother.’”

“You’ve thought about me a lot, haven’t you?” Vergara’s Griselda says to a slew of wannabe distributors in the teaser. “I heard that you like my product. We can make a lot of money together.”

In addition to Vergara, the cast for the series is rounded out by Alberto Guerra as Dario Sepúlveda, Christian Tappan as Arturo Mesa, Martín Rodríguez as Rivi Ayala, Juliana Aidén Martinez as June Hawkins and Vanessa Ferlito as Carmen Gutiérrez.

Guest stars for the show include Carolina Giraldo (Karol G) as Carla, Fredy Yate as Chucho Castro, Paulina Dávila as Isabel, José Zúñiga as Amilcar, Camilo Jiménez Varón as Rafa Salazar, Julieth Restrepo as Marta Ochoa, Gabriel Sloyer as Raul Diaz, Diego Trujillo as German Panesso and Alberto Amann as Alberto Bravo.

Vergara also executive produces the limited series, which consists of six one-hour episodes. “Griselda” was created by “Narcos” and “Narcos: Mexico” creator and EP Eric Newman alongside Doug Miro, Ingrid Escajeda and Carlo Bernard, with “Narcos” and “Narcos: Mexico” co-creator and EP Andrés Baiz directing all six episodes.

Additional EPs for “Griselda” include Miro, Escajeda, Bernard and Luis Balaguer with Latin World Entertainment. Philipp A. Barnett, Alfredo Septién, Turi Meyer, Gina Lucita Monreal, Brenna Kouf and Cassie Pappas serve as co-executive producers.