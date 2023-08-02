First Look at ‘Sex Education’ Season 4 Reveals the Final Episodes (Photos)

Netflix released first-look images for “Sex Education” Season 4 on Wednesday, as the final episodes of the acclaimed series are set to debut on Sept. 21.

As previously announced, the high school dramedy will end after its fourth installment. The pictures hint at what’s to come for the beloved ensemble cast as they transition from Moordale Secondary — which was shut down last season — to Cavendish Sixth Form College.

Otis (Asa Butterfield) faces the challenge of re-establishing his sex therapy clinic at a school that is way more progressive than Moordale was. The show’s official logline summarizes life at Cavendish as “daily yoga in the communal garden, a strong sustainability vibe and a group of kids who are popular for being… kind?!”

Academic overachiever Viv (Chinenye) finds the college’s student-led, non-competitive approach bewildering. Jackson Marchetti (Kedar Williams-Stirling) still holds heartbreak over Cal (Dua Saleh), and Aimee (Aimee Lou Wood) takes a whack at an art class. Adam Groff (Connor Swindells) considers whether he even enjoys traditional education, and Maeve (Emma Mackey) has crossed the pond to study at Wallace University, learning from cult author Thomas Malloy (Dan Levy).

Otis not only completely flubs his first-day introduction, as evidenced in the teaser trailer for season four, but he also misses Maeve, and he is not the only child under his mother Jean Milburn’s (Gillian Anderson) roof anymore.

Alongside stars Asa Butterfield and Ncuti Gatwa, who plays Otis’ best friend Eric Effiong, Mimi Keene, George Robinson, Alistair Petrie, Samantha Spiro, Jim Howick, Rakhee Thakrar and Daniel Ings return this season as Ruby Matthews, Michael Groff, Maureen Groff, Colin Hendricks, Emily Sands and Dan, respectively.

Joining them for the final season with Levy will be Thaddea Graham (“Doctor Who”), Lisa McGrillis (“Somewhere Boy”), Marie Reuther (“Kamikaze”), actress and model Jodie Turner-Smith, comedian Eshaan Akbar and newcomers Felix Mufti, Anthony Lexa, Alexandra James, Reda Elazouar, Bella Maclean and Imani Yahshua.

Created by Laurie Nunn, “Sex Education” is produced by Rem Conway and Callum Devrell-Cameron. Executive producers include Nunn, Jamie Campbell, Ben Taylor and Clare Couchman. Directors include Dominic Leclerc, Michelle Savill and Alyssa McClelland. Writers are Troy Hunter, Krishna Istha, Selina Lim, Ethan Harvey, Annalisa Dinnella, Bella Heesom and Thara Popoola.

“Sex Education” Season 4 is produced by Eleven for Netflix. Filming took place in 2022-2023 in Wales, UK.

See more first-look images below.