“Sex Education” will end with its fourth season on Netflix.

Following whispers that the high school-set dramedy would be ending with its fourth installment, the streamer confirmed Wednesday that “Sex Education” would return for its fourth and final season on Sept. 21.

Creator, writer and executive producer Laurie Nunn broke the news in a letter to fans, and said that ending the Asa Butterfield-led series was “not an easy decision.”

“Writing this feels bittersweet, as we’ve decided the fourth season will also be the final installment of our show,” Nunn said in a statement. “This was not an easy decision to make, but as the themes and stories of the new season crystallized, it became clear that this was the right time to graduation.”

“A lot has happened since our first writers room in 2017, when we spent a month in a cramped office above a sex shop talking about what it felt like to go through puberty. The painful awkwardness, first crushes and big, big feelings,” Nunn continued. “We wanted to make a show that would answer some of the questions we all used to have about love, sex, friendship and our bodies. Something that would have helped our inner teenagers feel like less alone. It’s been overwhelming seeing how the show has connected with people around the world, and we hope it’s made some of you feel a little less alone too.”

Following the closure of Moordale Secondary, the fourth installment follows Otis (Butterfield) and Eric (Ncuti Gatwa) as they start their first day at Cavendish Sixth Form College, with nerves bubbling up for Otis to set up his new clinic.

“Hi everyone, I’m Otis Milburn, I’m with the whole Moordale Secondary team,” Otis tells his new classmates in a teaser for “Sex Education” Season 4. “I just wanted to let you know a little bit about myself. I spend a lot of my free time thinking about sex. I live and breathe sex all day, every day. Thinking about sex comes very naturally because I learned everything I know about sex from my mum.”

As Otis’ statement draws gasps from the crowd, he quickly clarifies that he is not in a sexual relationship with his mother, and is a sex therapist.

In an unexpected turn of events, “Cavendish is a culture shock for all the Moordale students – they thought they were progressive but this new college is another level,” according to the official logline.

In addition to Butterfield and Gatwa, returning cast members include Gillian Anderson, Ncuti Gatwa, Aimee-Lou Wood, Emma Mackey, Connor Swindells, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Mimi Keene, George Robinson, Chinenye Ezeudu, Dua Saleh, Alistair Petrie, Samantha Spiro, Jim Howick, Rakhee Thakrar and Daniel Ings.

Season 4 additions are Dan Levy, Thaddea Graham, Lisa McGrillis, Marie Reuther, Jodie Turner Smith, Eshaan Akbar and Felix Mufti, Anthony Lexa, Alexandra James, Reda Elazouar, Bella Maclean and Imani Yahshua.

Dominic Leclerc, Michelle Savill and Alyssa McClelland directed Season 4 while executive producers include Laurie Nunn, Jamie Campbell, Ben Taylor, Clare Couchman. Rem Conway and Callum Devrell-Cameron serves as producers.