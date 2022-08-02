Yet another “Sex Education” cast member will not be part of Season 4. Rakhee Thakrar, who played Moordale Secondary School teacher Emily Sands, confirmed to British tabloid Daily Star Sunday that she wouldn’t be returning to the Netflix series.

“I’m not part of the new series. I can’t really talk about why,” she said. “But I’m so proud of the show and grateful to have been part of something so important. There is nothing bad about ‘Sex Education.’”

TheWrap has reached out to Netflix for comment.

Season 3 of “Sex Education” ended with the show’s Moordale closing, which gives the opportunity for new characters to be ushered in and older characters to be shuttled off, beginning with Season 4, which shoots this summer.

Thakrar is the fourth cast member to exit the series ahead of the new season. Last month, Tanya Reynolds — who Lily on the series — also confirmed she had said goodbye to the series.

“It’s just the natural progression of these shows — when you have such big ensemble casts and so many characters, I think you have to let a few older characters go to make way for newer ones, which is absolutely the right thing, the way it should happen.”

“Sex Education” as also lost Patricia Allison, who played Lily’s romantic interest Ola, and “Bridgerton” star Simone Ashley.

The series stars Asa Butterfield, “X-Files” alum Gillian Anderson, future Doctor Who Ncuti Gatwa, Emma Mackey, Connor Swindells, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Alistair Petrie and Mimi Keene.