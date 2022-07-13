“Sex Education,” Netflix’s popular comedy/drama, says goodbye to another cast member, as actress Tanya Reynolds confirmed that she won’t be returning for the show’s upcoming fourth season.

Reynolds played Lily on the series and told the Radio Times (via The Hollywood Reporter): ““It’s just the natural progression of these shows — when you have such big ensemble casts and so many characters, I think you have to let a few older characters go to make way for newer ones, which is absolutely the right thing, the way it should happen.”

TheWrap has reached out to Netflix for comment.

Reynold’s on-screen love interest Patricia Allison, who played another student, also won’t be back for the next season. Season 3 ended with the show’s primary location Moordale High School closing, which gives the opportunity for new characters to be ushered in and older characters to be shuttled off, beginning with Season 4, which shoots this summer.

The series stars Asa Butterfield, “X-Files” alum Gillian Anderson, future Doctor Who Ncuti Gatwa, Emma Mackey, Connor Swindells, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Alistair Petrie and Mimi Keene.