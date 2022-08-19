Dan Levy has joined the cast of “Sex Education.”

The “Schitt’s Creek” star and creator is one of seven new faces rounding out Season 4 of the popular Netflix dramedy. He will be joined by Thaddea Graham and Marie Reuther, as well as newcomers Felix Mufti, Anthony Lexa, Alexandra James and Imani Yahshua.

Season 3 of “Sex Education” ended with the show’s Moordale Secondary School closing, which gives the opportunity for new characters to be ushered in and older characters to be shuttled off, beginning with Season 4, which is currently in production in Wales.

Here’s a description for the upcoming season: “Following the closure of Moordale Secondary, Otis and Eric now face a new frontier — their first day at Cavendish Sixth Form College. Otis is nervous about setting up his new clinic, while Eric is praying they won’t be losers again. But Cavendish is a culture shock for all the Moordale students — they thought they were progressive but this new college is another level. There’s daily yoga in the communal garden, a strong sustainability vibe and a group of kids who are popular for being … kind?! Viv is totally thrown by the college’s student-led, non-competitive approach, while Jackson is still struggling to get over Cal. Aimee tries something new by taking an Art A Level and Adam grapples with whether mainstream education is for him. Over in the U.S., Maeve is living her dream at prestigious Wallace University, being taught by cult author Thomas Molloy. Otis is pining after her, while adjusting to not being an only child at home, or the only therapist on campus.”

Levy will play a famous author, and Maeve’s (Emma Mackey) U.S. course tutor at her Ivy League college. Details for the roles of the other new cast members have not yet emerged.

The series has seen several of its previous principal cast members depart ahead of the latest installment — Tanya Reynolds (aka Lily), Patricia Allison, who played Lily’s romantic interest Ola, Rakhee Thakrar, who played Moordale Secondary School teacher Emily Sands, and “Bridgerton” star Simone Ashley.

The series stars Asa Butterfield, “X-Files” alum Gillian Anderson, future Doctor on “Doctor Who” Ncuti Gatwa, Emma Mackey, Connor Swindells, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Alistair Petrie and Mimi Keene.