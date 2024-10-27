‘Somebody Somewhere’ Season 3 Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Stream?

The third and final season of “Somebody Somewhere” is upon us.

The sweet HBO show about starting over in your hometown and the found family that helps make things better begins to wrap up its story starting Oct. 27. Bridget Everett stars once again as Sam as she faces new life changes and struggles in Season 3.

Here’s everything you need to know about where and when to tune in for the final season of HBO’s “Somebody Somewhere.”

When does “Somebody Somewhere” Season 3 release?

“Somebody Somewhere” Season 3 premieres Sunday, Oct. 27.

How can I watch “Somebody Somewhere” Season 3?

“Somebody Somewhere” airs on HBO on Sundays starting Oct. 27 but it will also be streamable on Max at the same time.

Are episodes released weekly or all at once?

Episodes for the final season of “Somebody Somewhere” airs weekly on HBO and Max. The season will have seven episodes and run through December. Here’s the full rundown on the schedule:

Episode 1 – Oct. 27

Episode 2 – Nov. 3

Episode 3 – Nov. 10

Episode 4 – Nov. 17

Episode 5 – Nov. 24

Episode 6 – Dec. 1

Episode 7 – Dec. 8

What is “Somebody Somewhere” Season 3 about?

The final season will again explore Sam’s life and her chosen family in her small Kansan town. The third season is teasing new emotional and life changes that will test her and her bonds.

Who is in “Somebody Somewhere” Season 3?

“Somebody Somewhere” stars Bridget Everett as Sam, Jeff Hiller as Joel, Mary Catherine Garrison as Tricia and Murray Hill as Fred.

Watch the trailer