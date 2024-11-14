“Game of Thrones” star Sophie Turner is in talks to star as Lara Croft in Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Prime Video series adaptation of the iconic “Tomb Raider” video game franchise, TheWrap has learned.

The news comes after Amazon MGM Studios ordered the series back in May, tapping the “Fleabag” creator to write and executive producer the show.

Turner would be the latest actress to bring the highly intelligent and skilled British archaeologist to life, following Angelina Jolie and Alicia Vikander’s memorable takes on the role on the big screen.

On Tuesday, Amazon discussed the the series during its upfronts presentation in New York City.

“Phoebe has a lifelong love affair with Lara Croft, and as soon as very soon we’ll start the worldwide search for who will play this iconic role and I just can’t wait,” Amazon MGM studios chief Jennifer Salke said at the time.

“Tomb Raider” is executive produced by Waller-Bridge and Jenny Robins via Wells Street Productions. Other executive producers include Dmitri M. Johnson through dj2 Entertainment and Michael Scheel. Ryan Andolina and Amanda Greenblatt will serve as consulting producers under their Star Party brand. The series is produced by Crystal Dynamics and Amazon MGM Studios.

This isn’t the only version of “Tomb Raider” that’s about to hit TV screens. Netflix is gearing up to premiere the second season of its animated series “Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft,” which will likely land on the streamer sometime in 2025. The news came roughly two weeks after the first season debuted on Oct. 10.