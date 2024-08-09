“SOULM8TE,” another entry in the newly established “M3GAN” cinematic universe, has cast “Evil Dead Rise” breakout star Lily Sullivan as its lead character, TheWrap has learned.

In the Kate Dolan-directed thriller, Sullivan will play an artificially intelligent android purchased by a male character in the hopes that she will help alleviate the grief he feels after the death of his wife. Dolan also rewrote an original version of the script penned by Rafael Jordan (“Salvage Marines”), off a story by Jordan, James Wan and Ingrid Bisu.

“SOULM8TE” is slated for January 2026, and will follow direct sequel “M3GAN 2.0,” which is set to premiere June 27, 2025.

The official logline is as follows: “A man acquires an artificially intelligent android to cope with the loss of his recently deceased wife. In an attempt to create a truly sentient partner, he inadvertently turns a harmless lovebot into a deadly soulmate.”

Aussie actress Sullivan gave a standout performance in Lee Cronin’s 2023 horror-fantasy “Evil Dead Rise,” in which she played Beth, a woman who comes back into her estranged sister’s life and is thrust into a journey to save her niece and nephew from their mother who was possessed by a flesh-eating demon.

Aside from her work in “Evil Dead Rise,” Sullivan stars as Miranda in the six-part series “Picnic at Hanging Rock” and also appeared in Greg McLean’s feature film “Jungle,” alongside Daniel Radcliffe. She is represented by CAA and RGM Artists.

Jason Blum and Wan are slated to produce “SOULM8TE.” Michael Clear and Judson Scott, of Wan’s Atomic Monster banner, will executive produce, along with Bisu. Alayna Glasthal is the executive overseeing the project.

“SOULM8TE” hits theaters Jan. 2, 2026.