There are a lot of songs with titles related to space, but don’t worry, you won’t be subjected to too many puns with the soundtrack of “Space Cadet.”

Now streaming on Amazon Prime Video, Liz W. Garcia’s film follows Tiffany “Rex” Simpson (Emma Roberts), a young woman who’s always dreamed of going to space. But, in order to get into NASA’s training program, she fudges her resume with the help of her best friend Nadine (Poppy Liu).

Obviously, without actually having the qualifications she claimed to have in order to get into the program, Rex struggles to make it through training. The good news is, there are some pretty solid songs backing up her journey to try and make it.

Here are all the songs in “Space Cadet,” plus who sings them.

“What I Want” by Bagsy

“Selfish Soul” by Sudan Archives

“It Was Bananas” by Hot as Sun

“Wey Yuh Come From” by Lee Richardson

“Sleepy Town (Lektric Remix)” by Aftrhours

“Magicalove” by Isaac Delusion

“Romper Stomper” by Freebie and the Bean

“Born to be Wild” by The DeeKompressors

“Work Booty Work” by Mate Perry and Mason Gomez

“What Girls Do” by Keys N Krates

“Call Me Maybe” by Carly Rae Jepsen

“Onset (feat. Mad Zach)” by Haiku Hands

“Dance With Me Today” by Yb

“Mr. Jones”

“D.Y.S. (Defend Your Situation)” by CLYPSO

“Dancing in the Moonlight” by HUESA

“Face Down in the Moment” by Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats

“We Are Free” by Zanillya

“Welcome to Paradise” by Green Day

“Golden Nights” by Sophie and the Giants, Benny Benassi, Dardust and Astrality

“Space Girl” by Feinte & Djibouti

“Space Cadet” is now streaming on Prime.