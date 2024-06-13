Emma Roberts is shooting for the stars in the upcoming Amazon MGM comedy film “Space Cadet,” which just dropped its official trailer Thursday.

“Tiffany ‘Rex’ Simpson (Roberts) has always dreamed of going to space, but life isn’t going quite as planned. Determined to turn things around, she aims high and with the embellishing touch of her supportive best friend Nadine (Poppy Liu), her ‘doctored’ application lands her in NASA’s ultra-competitive astronaut training program. In over her head, Rex relies on her quick wits, moxie and determination to get to the top of her class,” the official synopsis reads.

The Prime Video trailer begins with a sweet flashback of Rex as a child sitting beside her mother as they watch rockets launching into the sky.

“Thats going to be you one day, Rex,” her mom says. “But sometimes, life doesn’t always work out the way you planned,” Roberts’ character then admits in a voiceover.

Cut to Rex as a fully grown adult, working as a bartender, providing evidence that her childhood fantasy never came true, at least not until now.

The remainder of the light-hearted clip showcases the trials and tribulations Rex must endure in order to achieve her dream of becoming an astronaut, no matter how intense they may be — or how many lies she must tell.

“Space Cadet” was written and directed by Liz W. Garcia, with Roberts joining as an executive producer on the project. The film also stars Gabrielle Union, Tom Hopper, Sebastián Yatra, David Foley and Desi Lydic.

Space Cadet launches on Prime Video on July 4.