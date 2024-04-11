CinemaCon attendees were the first to see the trailer for Universal and Blumhouse’s upcoming remake of the film “Speak No Evil.”

The film, bearing the same name as the 2022 Danish original, tells the story of “a family invited for a weekend at an idyllic country house—a dream holiday that warps into a snarled psychological nightmare.”

James McAvoy stars alongside Mackenzie Davis, Scoot McNairy and Aisling Franciosi.

“Speak No Evil” is written and directed by James Watkins, who directed the 2012 Gothic horror film “The Woman in Black” starring Daniel Radcliffe. He also is director and cocreator of the crime series “McMafia.” The original Danish film, “Gæsterne,” was written by Christian Tafdrup and Mads Tafdrup. When it was released in 2022, it earned 11 Danish Film Awards nominations.

The film is produced by Jason Blum for Blumhouse and is executive produced by Paul Ritchie, Christian Tafdrup, Jacob Jarek and Bea Sequeira.

Universal and Blumhouse announced back in January that they would be moving the release date from its original August spot to September, filling the void initially marked for another untitled Blumhouse production.

You can watch the trailer above.

“Speak No Evil” hits theaters Sept. 13.