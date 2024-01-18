Universal and Blumhouse Remake ‘Speak No Evil’ Moved to September

Universal and Blumhouse have announced they’ll be moving the release date for their English-language remake of “Speak No Evil” from its original August release date to September, filling the void initially marked for another untitled Blumhouse production.

The film, bearing the same name as the 2022 Danish original, tells the story of “a family invited for a weekend at an idyllic country house—a dream holiday that warps into a snarled psychological nightmare.”

James McAvoy stars alongside Mackenzie Davis, Scoot McNairy and Aisling Franciosi.

“Speak No Evil” is written and directed by James Watkins, who directed the 2012 Gothic horror film “The Woman in Black” starring Daniel Radcliffe. He also is director and co-creator of the crime series “McMafia.” The original Danish film, “Gæsterne,” was written by Christian Tafdrup and Mads Tafdrup. When it was released in 2022, it earned 11 Danish Film Awards nominations.

It’s an interesting move for the horror studio. The original August 9 release saw it sandwiched between Eli Roth horror feature “Borderlands” and the Barry Jenkins-scripted “Flint Strong.”

Right now the only other release slated for that date is the animated “Transformers One” feature, leaving this as prime counterprogramming for those not interested in robots. Though it is also just a week removed from the much anticipated sequel to “Beetlejuice,” which is still planned for September 6.

The film is produced by Jason Blum for Blumhouse and is executive produced by Paul Ritchie, Christian Tafdrup, Jacob Jarek and Bea Sequeira.

Blumhouse continues to keep the horror train rolling. The studio announced their new “Wolf Man” remake, starring Christopher Abbott and Julia Garner, to be directed by Leigh Whannell. They also have the upcoming imaginary friend thriller “Imaginary” coming in March. Universal also has their quasi-“Dracula’s Daughter” reboot, “Abigail,” dropping in April.

“Speak No Evil” hits theaters Sept. 13.