Universal and Blumhouse Remake ‘Speak No Evil’ Moved to September

James McAvoy and Mackenzie Davis star in the James Watkins-directed thriller

"Speak No Evil" (2022)
The original "Speak No Evil" (CREDIT: Everett Collection)

Universal and Blumhouse have announced they’ll be moving the release date for their English-language remake of “Speak No Evil” from its original August release date to September, filling the void initially marked for another untitled Blumhouse production.

The film, bearing the same name as the 2022 Danish original, tells the story of “a family invited for a weekend at an idyllic country house—a dream holiday that warps into a snarled psychological nightmare.”

James McAvoy stars alongside Mackenzie Davis, Scoot McNairy and Aisling Franciosi.

“Speak No Evil” is written and directed by James Watkins, who directed the 2012 Gothic horror film “The Woman in Black” starring Daniel Radcliffe. He also is director and co-creator of the crime series “McMafia.” The original Danish film, “Gæsterne,” was written by Christian Tafdrup and Mads Tafdrup. When it was released in 2022, it earned 11 Danish Film Awards nominations.

Julia Garner
Read Next
Julia Garner Joins Christopher Abbott in Blumhouse and Universal's 'Wolf Man'

It’s an interesting move for the horror studio. The original August 9 release saw it sandwiched between Eli Roth horror feature “Borderlands” and the Barry Jenkins-scripted “Flint Strong.”

Right now the only other release slated for that date is the animated “Transformers One” feature, leaving this as prime counterprogramming for those not interested in robots. Though it is also just a week removed from the much anticipated sequel to “Beetlejuice,” which is still planned for September 6.

The film is produced by Jason Blum for Blumhouse and is executive produced by Paul Ritchie, Christian Tafdrup, Jacob Jarek and Bea Sequeira.

Blumhouse continues to keep the horror train rolling. The studio announced their new “Wolf Man” remake, starring Christopher Abbott and Julia Garner, to be directed by Leigh Whannell. They also have the upcoming imaginary friend thriller “Imaginary” coming in March. Universal also has their quasi-“Dracula’s Daughter” reboot, “Abigail,” dropping in April.

“Speak No Evil” hits theaters Sept. 13.

christopher-abbott-wolf-man
Read Next
Christopher Abbott to Star in 'Wolf Man' Remake at Blumhouse, Universal

Kristen Lopez

Kristen Lopez joined TheWrap as Film Editor in 2022. She has been a pop culture essayist, critic, and editor whose articles have appeared at Variety, MTV, TCM, and Roger Ebert. She was previously the TV Editor for IndieWire where she was nominated for a SoCal Journalism Award and National Journalism Award by the LA Press…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.