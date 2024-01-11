Universal Drops First Trailer for ‘Abigail’ and Delivers Another Viral Dance Meme | Video

The movie hails from Radio Silence, the team behind “Ready or Not” and “Scream VI”

The latest film from Radio Silence, the filmmaking collective behind “Ready or Not” and “Scream VI” is nearly here and Universal has unleashed a bloody good trailer. You can watch it above.

In “Abigail,” a group of kidnappers (played by Melissa Barrera, Dan Stevens and Kathryn Newton, among others) attempt to nab the daughter of a wealthy businessman. The ransom? $50 million. But the kidnappers get more than they bargained for considering that the little girl named Abigail (played by Alisha Weir) is actually a blood-sucking ballerina vampire. You know, that old story.

The trailer has a great energy and seems like a ton of fun, with a liberal mixture of gore and guffaws (a trademark of the Radio Silence films). It’s also another Universal movie that pays homage to its monster-filled past without being a strict remake or tying into some overarching mythology like last year’s underrated “Renfield” or “The Last Voyage of the Demeter.” It’s a way of keeping the brand alive in a fresh way without burdening themselves with unnecessary lore.

Based, in part, on Universal’s 1936 monster movie “Dracula’s Daughter,” “Abigail” was directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, written by Stephen Shields and Guy Busick and produced by William Sherak, Paul Neinstein and James Vanderbilt for Project X Entertainment, by Tripp Vinson and by Radio Silence’s Chad Vilella. The executive producers are Ron Lynch and Macdara Kelleher. Giancarlo Esposito, William Catlett, Kevin Durand and Angus Cloud also star.

“Abigail” rampages into theaters on April 19.

