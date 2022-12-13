In a new “SpongeBob Universe” special trailer, three realities of SpongeBob will merge together as part of a three-night crossover event called “The Tidal Zone.”

Characters from the “SpongeBob Universe” including “SpongeBob SquarePants,” “Kamp Koral” and “The Patrick Star Show” are set to collide in a first-ever crossover special. The event will air on Nickelodeon, spanning over the course of three nights, starting on Friday, Jan. 13 and ending on Sunday, Jan. 15.

In the trailer, viewers watch as characters from the three dimensions hilariously explode, dance and crash into one another during their epic adventure.

“‘The Tidal Zone’ is a journey into an hour of television where two dimensions can become three, and French divers can wear black ties. Narrated by the French Narrator, the one-hour special encompasses all three animated series within the SpongeBob Universe, ‘SpongeBob SquarePants,’ ‘The Patrick Star Show’ and the Paramount+ original series ‘Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years’ and follows GrandPat (‘The Patrick Star Show’) as he makes his way through each dimension,” Nickelodeon’s description of the special reads.

“The Tidal Zone” will feature voice actors Tom Kenny (SpongeBob SquarePants), Bill Fagerbakke (Patrick Star), Jill Talley (Karen, Squidina), Cree Summer (Bunny Star), Tom Wilson (Cecil Star), Dana Snyder (GrandPat), Clancy Brown (Mr. Krabs), Mr. Lawrence (Plankton), Carolyn Lawrence (Sandy Cheeks) and Rodger Bumpass (Squidward).