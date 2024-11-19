‘St. Denis Medical’ Premiere Scores 7.4 Million Viewers in Delayed Viewing Across NBC, Peacock

You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Go here for more information.

“St. Denis Medical” debuted to a strong audience across streaming and broadcast.

After drawing in a live-plus-same-day viewership of nearly 4 million on NBC on Tuesday, Nov. 12, during its 8 p.m. debut, the premiere of “St. Denis Medical” grew to reach 7.4 million total viewers across NBC, Peacock and other platforms, according to live-plus-three-day Nielsen figures. On Peacock, “St. Denis Medical” ranks as NBC’s No. 1 most-watched comedy launch on the streamer.

The NBC comedy also scored impressive ratings for its premiere with a 0.51 rating in the key broadcast demo among adults 18-49, ranking as the No. 1 scripted program of the night. “St. Denis Medical” now ranks as the highest-rated scripted broadcast series premiere without an NFL lead-in in nearly two years, outpacing 17 non-NFL lead out scripted launches across the major broadcast networks in that time.

When including delayed viewing across platforms, ratings for the premiere episode grew to 1.44 in the key demo.

As “St. Denis Medical” debuted its first two episodes back-to-back last week, the NBC comedy maintained 82% of its total viewership for Episode 2 and boosted the time period’s ratings by 37% in the key demo.

The episode was also buzzy on social media, with 87 million video views prior to its premiere night. After making the first episode of “St. Denis Medical” free on TikTok and YouTube, views have grown to over 1.5 million since their Nov. 15 launch.

Co-created and executive produced by Eric Ledgin and Justin Spitzer, “St. Denis Medical” is a mockumentary about an underfunded, understaffed Oregon hospital where the dedicated doctors and nurses try their best to treat patients while maintaining their own sanity, per the official logline. The series stars Wendi McLendon-Covey, David Alan Grier, Allison Tolman, Josh Lawson, Kahyun Kim, Mekki Leeper and Kaliko Kauahi.

Episode 3 premieres Tuesday, Nov. 19, at 8 p.m. ET/PT. New episodes will drop Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and will stream the next day on Peacock.