‘Star Trek: Starfleet Academy’ Starts Filming as Full Cast Revealed

“Star Trek: Starfleet Academy” production is officially underway as the full cast is revealed.

The latest series in the “Star Trek” universe announced Monday that the cast and crew had gathered for the start of production on “Starfleet Academy.” The release also showed the full cast for the series.

The cadets attending the prestigious and titular Starfleet Academy are played by Sandro Rosta, Kerrice Brooks, Bella Shepard, George Hawkins, Karim Diané and Zoë Steiner. Holly Hunter has also been cast as the captain and chancellor of the Academy.

A few familiar faces are set to return to the “Star Trek” universe as past characters. Tig Notaro returns as Jett Reno and Robert Picardo as The Doctor. Oded Fehr and Mary Wiseman are also reprising their roles as Admiral Vance and Sylvia Tilly.

Lastly, both Paul Giamatti and Gina Yashere are set to appear as recurring guests throughout Season 1.

The series will follow a new class of cadets as they come of age at Starfleet Academy – where many of the most iconic characters in “Star Trek” lore studied before heading out into the final frontier.

The show’s official logline reads:

“‘Star Trek: Starfleet Academy’ introduces viewers to a young group of cadets who come together to pursue a common dream of hope and optimism. Under the watchful and demanding eyes of their instructors, they discover what it takes to become Starfleet officers as they navigate blossoming friendships, explosive rivalries, first loves and a new enemy that threatens both the Academy and the Federation itself.”

“Starfleet Academy” is just one of the many “Star Trek” shows coming from CBS and Paramount+ right now. “Star Trek: Discovery” just recently wrapped it’s series run, and “Star Trek: Lower Decks” airs it’s final season in Oct. 2024. “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” has been renewed for both a third and fourth season, and the new series “Star Trek: Section 31” is expected to drop in 2025.