Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh is absolutely dangerous in the trailer for Olatunde Osunsanmi’s “Star Trek: Section 31.” In a clip shared at Comic-Con on Saturday, Yeoh’s Emperor Philippa Georgiou flaunts her talent for evil — and struggles with becoming something else — as Beyoncé’s “Formation” plays in the background.

“Emperor philippa Georgiou,” Omari Hardwick intones, “you’re a tyrant who murdered her own people by the millions… the past always catches up with you.”

Elsewhere in the trailer, Kacey Rohl explains to Yeoh, “31 is Black Ops division. Spy work. Starfleet is here to make sure no one commits murder” and Sam Richardson admits, “We can’t trust you with our lives, but here we go.”

“Someone’s got to keep it lively… right?” Yeoh asks, feigning innocence.

The clip also gave fans the first look at Miku Martineau as the younger version of Philippa Georgiou.

Yeoh reprises her role as Georgiou, which she originated on the television series “Star Trek: Discovery.” The movie’s cast was announced in 2019 but filming was delayed due to COVID-19 — at the time, “Section 31” was planned as its own spinoff series, but was redeveloped into a movie last year.

Georgiou will have to own up to her murky past in “Section 31” as she helps protect the United Federation of Planets.

Sam Richardson, Sven Ruygrok, Robert Kazinsky, Humberly Gonzalez, Miku Martineau and James Hiroyuki Liao also star.

Production on the TV film began in January 2024. “We welcome our incredible cast of new characters as they join our beloved Michelle Yeoh on her next wild adventure across the ‘Trek’ universe,” executive producer Alex Kurztman said at the time.

“Star Trek: Section 31,” is written by Craig Sweeny and directed by Olatunde Osunsanmi. Sweeny and Osunsanmi executive produce alongside Yeoh, Kurtzman, Aaron Baiers, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth.

The movie will stream exclusively on Paramount+ in the United States and is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment and distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

