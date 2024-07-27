‘Star Trek’: Strange New Worlds’ Adds Cillian O’Sullivan as Original Series Character Roger Korby for Season 3

When “Strange New Worlds” returns for Season 3 — expected some time in 2025 — Nurse Christine Chapel is headed for serious heartbreak, as Cillian O’Sullivan has joined the “Star Trek” prequel as original series character Dr. Roger Korby.

But Korby isn’t the only original series character coming aboard. After being introduced in the finale of Season 2, Martin Quinn is returning as Montgomery Scott, now a ful time member of the crew.

And during the panel, executive producer Akiva Goldsman hinted that they might be working on a stage musical version of the acclaimed musical episode from Season Two, “Subspace Rhapsody.”

The news was announced Saturday during the “Star Trek Universe” Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con.

In the original series, Dr. Roger Korby appeared in the Season 1 episode episode “What Little Girls Are Made Of,” played there by Michael Strong. The episode was the first to focus on Christine Chapel — played on the original “Star Trek” by Majel Barrett.

In the episode, The Enterprise is searching for Korby, Chapel’s long-missing former fiance — in fact it’s revealed she signed on to The Enterprise in hopes of finding him. They discover that Korby has discovered the ruins of an ancient civilization that developed the technology to create androids, and has begun using it to create more of them for himself.

In the end, it’s revealed Korby’s human body is long dead and the Enterprise crew has been speaking to an android Korby uploaded his mind into the whole time. Driven insane he ends up destroying himself, after which Nurse Chapel decides to remain a member of the crew.

Obviously, given that “Strange New Worlds” is set about a decade before the original series, that’s far in the future for Nurse Chapel. We’ll presumably see how her doomed relationship got started.

But it’s not all future heartbreak, the Enterprise crew under Christopher Pike is getting up to some other fun stuff too. And in a clip revealed to the crowd in Hall H, you can see what happens to poor Spock when several other crew members are turned into Vulcans — and uh, then can’t be changed back.

“Star Trek: Strange New worlds” Stars Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, Ethan Peck, Jess Bush, Christina Chong, Celia Rose Gooding, Melissa Navia, Babs Olusanmokun and Martin Quinn, along with special guest stars Paul Wesley and Carol Kane.

It’s produced by CBS Studios, Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, Jenny Lumet, Henry Alonso Myers, Aaron Baiers, Dana Horgan, Davy Perez, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth serve as executive producers.

