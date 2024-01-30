Michelle Yeoh-Led ‘Star Trek: Section 31’ Begins Production in Toronto

Paramount+’s “Star Trek: Section 31” has officially begun production in Toronto.

The film, which stars Michelle Yeoh, will see the Academy Award winner reprise her role as Emperor Philippa Georgiou – a fan-favorite character from “Stark Trek: Discovery” Season 1 – who joins a secret division of Starfleet. Tasked with protecting the United Federation of Planets, she also must face the sins of her past.

Rounding out the main cast are Omari Hardwick (“Power”), Kacey Rohl (“Hannibal”), Emmy-winner Sam Richardson (“Ted Lasso”), Sven Ruygrok (“One Piece”), Robert Kazinsky (“Pacific Rim”), Humberly Gonzalez (“Ginny & Georgia”) and James Hiroyuki Liao (“Barry”).

“We welcome our incredible cast of new characters as they join our beloved Michelle Yeoh on her next wild adventure across the ‘Trek’ universe,” executive producer Alex Kurztman said.

“Star Trek: Section 31,” is written by Craig Sweeny and directed by Olatunde Osunsanmi. Sweeny and Osunsanmi executive produce alongside Yeoh, Kurtzman, Aaron Baiers, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth.

The film, which will stream exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and in all international markets where the service is available, is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment and distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

A release date for “Star Trek: Section 31” has not yet been announced.