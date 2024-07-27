‘Star Trek: Starfleet Academy’ Adds Tig Notaro, Oded Fehr, Mary Wiseman and Robert Picardo

Some familiar faces are returning to “Star Trek.” Tig Notaro, Robert Picardo and more will officially be part of Paramount+’s new series “Star Trek: Starfleet Academy.”

The news came during the franchise’s massive Hall H panel at San Diego Comic Con on Saturday, revealing that in addition to Notaro and Picardo, Mary Wiseman and Oded Fehr would be joining the series as well.

Notaro and Picardo will be series regulars, reprising their roles as Jett Reno and The Doctor, respectively. Fehr and Wiseman will only be guest stars, but reprising their roles as Admiral Vance and Sylvia Tilly, respectively. Notaro, Wiseman and Fehr all originally appeared in “Star Trek: Discovery,” while Picardo started over on “Star Trek: Voyager.”

Prior to the announcement, fans were treated to a video of the “Starfleet Academy” cast reacting to the news they’d been hired for the show.

As previously announced, Holly Hunter will also star in the series, as well as recurring guest stars Gina Yashere and Paul Giamatti.

“Starfleet Academy” will follow the adventures of a new class of Starfleet cadets, as they grow up and learn how to become legendary Starfleet officers. According to the official synopsis of the show, they’ll navigate “blossoming friendships, explosive rivalries, first loves and a new enemy that threatens both the Academy and the Federation itself.”

Alex Kurtzman and Noga Landau serve as co-showrunners, and executive produce the series alongside executive producers Gaia Violo, Aaron Baiers, Olatunde Osunsanmi, Jenny Lumet, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Frank Siracusa and John Weber. The series’ premiere episode is written by Gaia Violo.

At this point, it remains unclear when “Star Trek: Starfleet Academy” will premiere on Paramount+.

