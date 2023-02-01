Stephen Colbert had a surprise for his audience on Tuesday when during his “The Late Show” monologue he enthusiastically chanted “four more years, four more years” for Donald Trump – going to prison. He meant four years in prison.

The topic at hand was the news Monday that Manhattan prosecutors have presented to a grand jury the case concerning Trump’s involvement in a scheme to divert campaign funds to pay hush money to former porn star Stormy Daniels, who Trump had sex with several years earlier.

No charges have been filed yet, but if convicted of the likeliest charges that could come from the investigation, the disgraced ex-president could face up to four years in prison if convicted. That said, it’s hugely unlikely such a conviction would ever happen, and this article explains various reasons why, in case you’d like to dump cold water on your mood this morning.

Nevertheless, Colbert was amused by the whole thing and spent considerable time in his monologue talking about it. While clarifying that Trump’s sexual relationship with Stormy Daniels is a crime, Colbert added, “But this is: In the run up to the 2016 election, the former president’s lawyer Michael Cohen paid Stormy Daniels $130,000 to not discuss their alleged affair.”

“Affair? Really? Isn’t ‘affair’ kind of a fancy word for a three-minute spank-and-boink?” Colbert joked, referring to details about the encounter as told by Daniels in her book, “Full Disclosure.”

“Kind of like calling a meth lab, ‘maison du crank,'” He added.

Colbert noted that Trump recorded the payment as a legal fee, which is, “to use technical technical legal jargon, illegal. In New York, it’s called fraud, so if the jury indicts, he could face up to four years in prison.”

Colbert paused for a moment while the audience cheered.

“Now, I never thought I would say this about that man, but: four more years! Four more years! Four more years!” Colbert said while raising his arm in a mock fist.

After that, Colbert mocked Trump’s social media posts about it, which were somehow both denials of any wrongdoing and claims that he was no longer legally liable for any crime.

You can watch that and the rest of Colbert’s “Late Show” monologue above.