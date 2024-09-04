Stephen Colbert Jokes the Election Is Down to 7 States: Michigan, Wisconsin, Denial, Anger, Bargaining, Depression and Acceptance | Video

“We’re in the fall, referring to either autumn or ‘of democracy,'” the host of “The Late Show” says

Stephen Colbert talks Harris, Trump and the Electoral College
CBS

Stephen Colbert kicked off the new season of “The Late Show” on Tuesday with a lot of jokes about the election. And setting the tone for his monologue, he began by noting that “it’s the day after Labor Day, which means we’re in the fall, referring to either autumn or ‘of democracy.’”

“Either way, either way, the colors are spectacular.”

Using this to bring the election up, Colbert joked that “the last two years of watching Trump campaign have just been an appetizer… We’re exactly nine weeks from election day, and things are looking up for Kamala Harris.”

Colbert noted that a recent USA Today-Suffolk poll has Harris polling 48% to Trump’s 44%, declaring, “that’s good. 48%. That really restores my faith in almost half of humanity.”

“Harris is particularly popular with women while Trump is ahead among men, leading some to call this the boys versus girls election. And remember, many Trump voters are not vaccinated against cooties,” Colbert continued.

But then he poured some cold water on the pre-election celebrating. “Just because she leads nationally doesn’t mean Harris has got this one in the bag, thanks to the electoral college,” He said. “It’s a flawed system. The founding fathers, slavery.”

“Because of the Electoral College, the election could come down to just seven states,” Colbert explained. “Yes, it’s going to come down to Michigan, Wisconsin, denial, anger, bargaining, depression and acceptance.” Referring of course to the famous stages of grief — and calling back to his earlier “fall of democracy” joke.

There’s more, and you can watch the full monologue below:

