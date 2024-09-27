Stephen Colbert Loves Sam Elliott’s Pro-Kamala Harris Ad: ‘It’s Morning Again in America, Bitches’ | Video

In his monologue on Thursday’s episode of “The Late Show,” Stephen Colbert made it clear he enjoyed the hell out of the campaign ad Sam Elliott did for Democratic nominee Kamala Harris. Especially because of the swears.

In fact, Colbert loved the ad so much he compared it to one of the most iconic American political ads of all time — with some profanity thrown in.

Ok, for those who haven’t heard it, the ad, produced by The Lincoln Project, features Elliott’s narration, during which at one point he says, “are we really going down that same f—ing broken road again?”

“Did you hear that? Did you? Did you? Sam Elliott did a swear, I love it,” Colbert delcared.

“It reminds me of that famous Reagan ad, it’s morning again in America. Bitches,” he added.

“The great communicator Sam Elliot graveled on,” Colbert continued, cueing up another part of the ad where Elliott says, “So what the hell are you waiting for? Because if it’s the woman thing, it’s time to get over that.”

“He’s right,” Colbert agreed. “It is time to get over it. But, fellas, it’s time.”

“But I gotta say, I gotta say, it’s a little jarring to hear Sam Elliot use the phrase ‘woman thing,’ Colbert said before launching into a joke about it.

“Okay, son, there’s a man thing and a woman thing, and then they use their beautiful things in a beautiful way. And then nine months later, a baby is born with a full, luscious mustache.

Colbert then cued up the next part of the ad, where Elliott intones, “It’s time for hope for change. It’s time to be a man and vote for a woman.”

“That is a powerful statement. I dig it. I dig it. Daddy Elliott, damn right. That is, that is really, that is powerful,” Colbert continued. “Also one of the rare times the phrase ‘be a man’ is followed by a positive message.”

You can watch that and the entire “The Late Show” monologue below: