Steve Bannon Ordered to Prison by July 1 for Contempt of Congress Conviction

The right-wing commentator and former Trump adviser was sentenced to four months in 2022

Steve Bannon
Steve Bannon's War Room is one of Rumble's most popular shows (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Steve Bannon was ordered Thursday to report to prison by July 1, when he will begin serving a four-month sentence for contempt of Congress, according to multiple media reports.

The former Donald Trump adviser was convicted in 2022 after refusing to appear for Jan. 6 testimony. The federal judge’s order gives Bannon very little time to get an appeals court to intervene, meaning it’s likely the right-wing commentator will have to do some time this summer for refusing to cooperate with the House Select Committee that investigated the Jan. 6 Capitol riots.

His sentence had been paused for appeals, but a DC Circuit Court panel last month rejected several of Bannon’s legal challenges. Carl Nichols, a Trump-appointed federal judge, lifted the hold on his sentencing Thursday even though further appeals are available.

Bannon would be the second member of Trump’s inner circle convicted for sitting out the Jan. 6 inquiry, the other being former White House aide Peter Navarro, who is serving his own four-month sentence in a federal prison.

Steve Bannon, Sean Hannity (Photo credit: Getty Images)
Read Next
Steve Bannon Slams Sean Hannity for Asking Trump if He'd Be a Dictator if Reelected: 'We Don't Have Time for Idiots, Bro'

Josh Dickey

Josh is a veteran editor, writer and former New York City wire-service newsman who moved to Los Angeles in 2008 to revamp the entertainment department of the Associated Press. He’s covered all facets of the industry ever since, first joining TheWrap in 2009 as a part of the fledgling digital Hollywood trade’s small and scrappy…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.