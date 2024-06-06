Steve Bannon was ordered Thursday to report to prison by July 1, when he will begin serving a four-month sentence for contempt of Congress, according to multiple media reports.

The former Donald Trump adviser was convicted in 2022 after refusing to appear for Jan. 6 testimony. The federal judge’s order gives Bannon very little time to get an appeals court to intervene, meaning it’s likely the right-wing commentator will have to do some time this summer for refusing to cooperate with the House Select Committee that investigated the Jan. 6 Capitol riots.

His sentence had been paused for appeals, but a DC Circuit Court panel last month rejected several of Bannon’s legal challenges. Carl Nichols, a Trump-appointed federal judge, lifted the hold on his sentencing Thursday even though further appeals are available.

Bannon would be the second member of Trump’s inner circle convicted for sitting out the Jan. 6 inquiry, the other being former White House aide Peter Navarro, who is serving his own four-month sentence in a federal prison.