Steven Soderbergh’s ‘Black Bag’ Starring Cate Blanchett Secures 2025 Release From Focus Features

Focus Features is ready to open the “Black Bag.”

The new spy drama, written by David Koepp and directed by Steven Soderbergh, has been scheduled for March 14, 2025, from Focus Features. Cate Blanchett and Michael Fassbender star in “Black Bag” alongside Regé-Jean Page, Marisa Abela, Naomie Harris, Tom Burke and Pierce Brosnan.

“Black Bag” is the third collaboration between Koepp and Soderbergh; they previously worked together on “KIMI,” a claustrophobic thriller starring Zoë Kravitz that premiered on HBO Max (as it was known at the time); and more recently “Presence,” an ingenious haunted house movie told from the ghost’s point of view. “Presence,” which stars Lucy Liu and Chris Sullivan, premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year and was picked up by Neon, who has yet to reveal concrete release plans.

Casey Silver and Greg Jacobs produced “Black Bag.”

Focus Features has a very busy fall planned, with “Piece by Piece,” an animated biopic about producer and rapper Pharrell Williams told through Lego bricks; Robert Eggers’ hugely anticipated reimagining of “Nosferatu;” Edward Berger’s follow-up to “All Quiet on the Western Front,” the papal thriller “Conclave;” and the release of Sundance-winning coming-of-age drama “Dìdi.” Next year they have “Bugonia,” the latest freakout from Yorgos Lanthimos, Emma Stone and Jesse Plemons, along with a third “Downton Abbey” movie.

Koepp returns to the world of “Jurassic Park” with next year’s new “Jurassic World” entry, which recent trademark filings seem to indicate will be called “Jurassic World: Rebirth.” Koepp wrote the original Steven Spielberg film, based on an earlier draft by novelist Michael Crichton, and wrote the script for the sequel, “The Lost World: Jurassic Park.” Koepp also has a new event film with Steven Spielberg slated for 2026 and an adaptation of his cracking novel “Cold Storage” on the way as well.

“Black Bag” opens on March 14, 2025.