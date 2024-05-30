Mahershala Ali in Talks to Star in Next ‘Jurassic World’ Film

Mahershala Ali is in talks with Universal and Amblin to join the next “Jurassic World” film, which has already signed Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, Manuel García-Rulfo and Rupert Friend to the cast.

Gareth Edwards (“Rogue One”) is set to direct from a screenplay by original “Jurassic Park” screenwriter David Koepp. Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley will produce through Kennedy-Marshall, with Steven Spielberg as executive producer through Amblin.

The next “Jurassic World” film is said to have a new story separate from the recently completed trilogy starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard. Those three films, released between 2015 and 2022, grossed more than $4 billion at the global box office. With the three “Jurassic Park” films released between 1993 and 2001 included, the lifetime grosses for the “Jurassic” franchise reach $6 billion.

Ali, a two-time Oscar winner for his work in Best Picture winners “Moonlight” and “Green Book,” recently starred in Netflix’s hit apocalyptic thriller “Leave the World Behind.” He is set to lend his voice to the upcoming Laika stop-motion animated film “Wildwood,” due out next year.

The talks were first reported by The Hollywood Reporter.