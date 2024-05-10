The next “Jurassic World” movie has found its leading man in “The Lincoln Lawyer” star Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, according to an insider with knowledge of the project.

The film also stars Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey. “Rogue One” director Gareth Edwards is set to direct for Universal and Amblin.

David Koepp is penning the script, which is said to launch a new storyline.

Although plot details are being kept under wraps, insiders say that the film will start a new story separate from the trilogy of “Jurassic World” films that starred Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard and saw the eventual inclusion of “Jurassic Park” stars Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern and B.D. Wong.

It’s not too surprising that Universal wants to keep the “Jurassic” train going. While the revived series has seen diminishing returns at the box office, all three “Jurassic World” installments — the first in 2015, “Fallen Kingdom” in 2018 and “Dominion” in 2022 — passed $1 billion at the global box office. Combined with the three “Jurassic Park” films released between 1993 and 2001, the franchise has amassed over $6 billion in lifetime grosses.

The film will be executive produced by Steven Spielberg through Amblin Entertainment, Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley will produce through Kennedy-Marshall. Executive vice president of Production Development Sara Scott and creative executive of Production Development Jacqueline Garell will oversee the project for the studio.

Garcia-Rulfo will next be seen leading Netflix’s Spanish-language film “Pedro Páramo.” Based on the seminal Mexican novel of the same name by Juan Rulfo, the film adaptation is directed by acclaimed cinematographer Roberto Prieto in his directorial debut.

On the small screen, the actor will be seen reprising his starring role of Mickey Haller in the third season of the Netflix hit series “The Lincoln Lawyer.” Garcia-Rulfo has also starred in films such as “A Man Called Otto,” “6 Underground,” “Sicario: Day of the Soldado,” “Murder on the Orient Express” and “The Magnificent Seven.”

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo is repped by WME, Ilene Feldman Management, Genuine Artists and Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown & Passman and WK PR.

Deadline first reported the news.

The film will be released in theaters on July 2, 2025.