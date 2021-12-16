Steven Soderbergh’s ‘KIMI’ Starring Zoë Kravitz to Premiere on HBO Max in February

Steven Soderbergh’s original thriller “KIMI,” from New Line Cinema and HBO Max, starring Zoë Kravitz, will stream exclusively on HBO Max beginning Feb. 10, 2022, Warner Bros. Pictures announced on Thursday.

David Koepp wrote the screenplay and will also produce with Michael Polaire.

The story centers on an agoraphobic tech worker who discovers recorded evidence of a violent crime during an ordinary data stream review, and then tries reporting it up the chain of command at her company. Meeting with resistance and bureaucracy, she realizes that in order to get involved she will have to do the thing she fears the most — leave her apartment.

Along with Kravitz, the film also stars Byron Bowers (“No Sudden Move”), Jaime Camil (“Schmigadoon”), Erika Christensen (“Traffic”), Derek DelGaudio (“Derek DelGaudio’s In & Of Itself”), Robin Givens (“Riverdale”), Charles Halford (“Logan Lucky”), Devin Retray (“Side Effects”), Jacob Vargas (“The 33”), with Rita Wilson (the “Mamma Mia!” films).

Kravitz next stars as Catwoman in Matt Reeves’ “The Batman,” set for release in 2022. She was recently seen in the award-winning HBO limited series “Big Little Lies” and Hulu’s “High Fidelity.”

Soderbergh, whose most recent film for the streamer was the star-studded “No Sudden Move” and who is next returning for “Magic Mike’s Last Dance.”