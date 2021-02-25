Steven Soderbergh to Direct Zoë Kravitz in ‘KIMI’ for New Line

Steven Soderbergh will direct and Zoë Kravitz will star in New Line’s Max original feature “KIMI,” according to an individual with knowledge of the project.

The film will premiere exclusively on HBO Max. David Koepp wrote the screenplay and will also produce with Michael Polaire.

The story centers on an agoraphobic tech worker who discovers recorded evidence of a violent crime during an ordinary data stream review, and then tries reporting it up the chain of command at her company. Meeting with resistance and bureaucracy, she realizes that in order to get involved she will have to do the thing she fears the most — leave her apartment.

“KIMI” is the second collaboration between the Warner Bros. Pictures Group, HBO Max and Soderbergh, and the third between Soderbergh and HBO Max. It follows the upcoming starry Max Original ensemble crime thriller “No Sudden Move,” starring Don Cheadle, Benicio Del Toro, David Harbour, Amy Seimetz, Jon Hamm, Ray Liotta, Kieran Culkin, Brendan Fraser, Noah Jupe, Bill Duke, Frankie Shaw, and Julia Fox. His first project with HBO Max, “Let Them All Talk,” starred Meryl Streep, Candice Bergen and Dianne Wiest.

Kravitz next stars as Catwoman in Matt Reeves’ “The Batman,” set for release in 2022. She was recently seen in the award-winning HBO limited series “Big Little Lies” and Hulu’s “High Fidelity.”

Koepp is a legendary screenwriter whose screen credits include “Jurassic Park,” “Death Becomes Her,” “Carlito’s Way,” “Mission: Impossible,” “Spider-Man” and “Panic Room.”

