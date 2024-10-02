‘Sullivan’s Crossing’ Season 2 Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Debut?

At long last, the wait for “Sullivan’s Crossing” Season 2 is over for American audiences. The series returned to CTV in Canada all the way back in April, but Maggie (Morgan Kohan), Sully (Scott Patterson), Cal (Chad Michael Murray) and the rest of the residents of Sullivan’s Crossing are finally making their way back to screens stateside on The CW.

Based on the book series by Robyn Carr (who also penned the “Virgin River” books), “Sullivan’s Crossing” follows neurosurgeon Maggie Sullivan back to her small hometown after her dream life in Boston gets turned upside down. The first season left a lot dangling, sending audiences out on a cliffhanger, which means fans are probably extra-eager to tune in for the new episodes.

Here’s everything to know about when and where you can watch new “Sullivan’s Crossing” episodes, live as they air and on streaming.

When Does “Sullivan’s Crossing” Season 2 Premiere?

“Sullivan’s Crossing” Season 2 premieres on The CW on Wednesday, Oct. 2, at 8 p.m.

What Time Do New Episodes Air?

New “Sullivan’s Crossing” episodes will air weekly at 8:00-9:00 p.m. ET.

“Sullivan’s Crossing” Season 2 Episode Release Schedule

S.2 E.1: “Guilt Trip” — Oct. 2 “A guilt-ridden Maggie (Morgan Kohan) returns to the Crossing to find Sully (Scott Patterson) in the hospital struggling with the feeling that he’s forgotten something. Cal (Chad Michael Murray) is confused when Maggie gives him the cold shoulder, unaware that Lola (Amalia Willamson) pocketed his goodbye letter. Edna (Andrea Menard) and Frank (Tom Jackson) find themselves at odds for the first time in years, and Sydney (Lindura) and Rafe (Dakota Taylor) struggle to keep things platonic while living as roommates.”

S.2 E.2: “A Storm Is Brewing” — Oct. 9 “Sully (Scott Patterson) is devastated when Maggie (Morgan Kohan) breaks the news about his suspected diagnosis. Convinced the doctor is wrong, Maggie continues to look for other answers. Meanwhile, after getting the cold shoulder from Maggie, Cal (Chad Michael Murray) begins to question his reason for staying at the Crossing. Sydney (Lindura) starts to consider her own future as Rob (Reid Price) questions if he’ll ever be ready to open his heart again. Frank (Tom Jackson) becomes convinced that being in the hospital is doing Sully no good.”

S.2 E.3: “Confessions” — Oct. 16 “Maggie (Morgan Kohan), Cal (Chad Michael Murray), Lola (Amalia Williamson) and Sydney (Lindura) work together to help Edna (Andrea Menard) secure the campground for an upcoming storm. Frank (Tom Jackson) confides in Sully (Scott Patterson) about what really happened with his cousins”



Is “Sullivan’s Crossing” Season 2 Streaming?

Yes, you can watch new episodes streaming the next day on The CW’s website and app.

Has “Sullivan’s Crossing” Been Renewed for Season 3?

Yes, CTV renewed “Sullivan’s Crossing” for a third season in the summer of 2024.

Watch the Season 2 Trailer