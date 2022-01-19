Sundance Film Festival 2022

Courtesy of Sundance Institute

Why Sundance Film Buyers Are Bracing for Red-Hot Sales After Last Year’s Record Deals

by | January 19, 2022 @ 6:00 AM

There’s only more aggressive worldwide buyers and studios than there were last year,” Bleecker Street’s Kent Sanderson says of the 2022 market

The shift to yet another virtual Sundance this year didn’t leave buyers and sellers scrambling in the way you might expect. In fact, they might now be more prepared than ever.

The robust, record-breaking sales for films like “CODA” (bought by Apple for $25 million-plus) and “Summer of Soul” (bought by Searchlight/Hulu for $15 million) were a surprise to sales agents during last year’s virtual festival. But agents and buyers who spoke with TheWrap argued that the traditional theatrical distributors are more equipped now in 2022 than they were last year to get into the acquisitions game.

Become a member to read more.

Brian Welk

Film Reporter • brian.welk@thewrap.com • Twitter: @brianwelk

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

bobby kotick activision

Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick Would Make $293 Million If He’s Fired After Microsoft Deal
4400

Ratings: The CW’s ‘4400’ Jumps 16% in Viewers on MLK Day

Fox Entertainment Boss Defends ‘Monarch’ Delay: ‘The Show Is Too Important to Us’

What Exactly Is the Metaverse — And Why People Are Talking About It?
scream-5-image

How ‘Scream’ Reboot Scored as the Year’s First Box Office Hit
"Joe Millionaire," "Call Me Kat," "Pivoting" (Fox)

Ratings: Fox Has a Rough Night With ‘Joe Millionaire,’ ‘Call Me Kat’ and ‘Pivoting’
Jeopardy Amy Schneider

‘Jeopardy!’ Just Passed ’60 Minutes’ to Become the Most-Watched Non-Sports Show on TV
Good Sam

Ratings: CBS’ ‘Good Sam’ Slips From Weak Start
scream spider-man no way home box office

Will ‘Scream’ Scare ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Off the Box Office Throne?
Fresh Daisy Edgar-Jones Sebastian Stan

Daisy Edgar-Jones and Sebastian Stan Thriller ‘Fresh’ Acquired by Searchlight Ahead of Sundance
Naomi - The CW

Ratings: The CW’s ‘Naomi’ Debut Skates to 800,000 Viewers