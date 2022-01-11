Juno Films has acquired the North American rights to “Calendar Girls,” a documentary about a Florida dance troupe of women over 60, ahead of its premiere at Sundance.

Maria Loohufvud and Love Martinsen wrote, directed and produced the film that will make its premiere in the World Cinema Documentary Competition when the festival kicks off Jan. 20.

Juno Films plans to release “Calendar Girls” in theaters early this summer.

Here’s the synopsis for the film, which is described as a “coming-of-golden-age film:

THEY ARE MAGICAL REINDEERS at parties and churches, pink fluffy unicorns at Air Force reunions, and zombies at retirement homes. They are the Calendar Girls – Florida’s most dedicated dance team for women over 60. Calendar Girls is a coming-of-golden-age film about the second teenage phase – the retirement age. It’s a time to redefine yourself, to find the person you once were or the person you’ve always wanted to be. Through intimate portraits and choreographed dance scenes the film captures the challenges of being a woman over 60. Friendship, tears, humor, aging, relationships and identities take on new shapes, new dreams are born. Calendar Girls is a life-affirming, feel-good documentary that shakes up the outdated image of what it means to be an “old lady”. And it’s a call for everyone to dance their heart out, while you still can.

The deal was negotiated by Juno Films’ Sheldon and the filmmakers.

Juno Films recently released “The Most Beautiful Boy in the World,” another documentary that also premiered in the World Cinema category back in 2021.

Sundance will be wholly virtual again for 2022, with Omicron forcing the festival to cancel its plans for a hybrid showcase of in-person and online screenings.

Variety first reported the news.