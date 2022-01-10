Netflix’s Kanye West documentary “jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy” has released its first trailer, and it shows never-before-seen footage of the rapper in the days before he was a “genius,” or from his perspective, at least before the rest of the world knew it.

The teaser trailer opens with West saying he’s been disrespected because someone said he wasn’t a genius.

“But who are you to call yourself a genius?” the person fires back at him.

The West documentary “jeen-yuhs” is directed by Coodie & Chike and comes from Time Studios and Creative Control and is described as an intimate and revealing portrait of Kanye’s experience dating back to his formative days trying to break into the business as a rapper, brand and artist and includes never-before-seen footage of his challenges and triumphs across music and fashion.

The trilogy will first make its debut at the virtual Sundance Film Festival later this month, but “Act One” (Vision) will also be released theatrically by Iconic Events Releasing Feb. 10. It will then debut across three weeks on Netflix beginning Feb. 16.

“Everybody is born with a genius. When GOD blesses you with a vision and you move with belief in your purpose, you’ll be awakening to the fact that no matter what obstacles you face you will see that vision become reality! Trust GOD…Period,” director Clarence “Coodie” Simmons said in a statement.

“For any fan or student of music today, this documentary is a must-see event and should be experienced in a movie theater with state-of-the-art sound systems. Through his work as a performer, producer, and entrepreneur, few artists or businessmen have had a greater impact on worldwide popular culture than Kanye West over the last twenty years,” said Steve Bunnell, Iconic Events Releasing CEO. “His musical brilliance is unmistakable and undeniable – he has become a magnet for so much that bears his influence. ‘jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy’ is a film that offers rare and compelling insight into his world, and we’re tremendously excited to be partnering with TIME Studios to be offering this special opportunity for audiences across the country to see this event.”

Simmons also wrote “jeen-yuhs” with J. Ivy and produced alongside Chike Ozah and Leah Natasha Thomas.

Check out the first trailer for the film above.