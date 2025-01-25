Sundance 2025: Conan O’Brien, Juliette Lewis, Steven Yeun and More Hit Park City | Photos

The 2025 Sundance Film Festival hit Park City, Utah, once again this year, bringing out Hollywood A-listers to toast independent cinema, find a home for their latest passion projects and find a warm place to land in the otherwise chilly, mountainous city.
Kicking off Thursday and running through Feb. 2, the independent film festival has so far highlighted excellent new work from writer and director James Sweeney with “Twinless,” in which co-stars with Dylan O’Brien (pictured below); a riveting and emotionally knotty two-hander called “Jimpa,” starring John Lithgow as a late-blooming gay man and Olivia Colman as the daughter he left behind; Juliette Lewis as a chair in the body-swap satire “By Design”; and the new music documentary from Oscar winner Questlove, “Sly Lives! (aka The Burden of Black Genius).”