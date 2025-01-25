Sundance 2025: Conan O’Brien, Juliette Lewis, Steven Yeun and More Hit Park City | Photos

The 2025 Sundance Film Festival hit Park City, Utah, once again this year, bringing out Hollywood A-listers to toast independent cinema, find a home for their latest passion projects and find a warm place to land in the otherwise chilly, mountainous city.

Kicking off Thursday and running through Feb. 2, the independent film festival has so far highlighted excellent new work from writer and director James Sweeney with “Twinless,” in which co-stars with Dylan O’Brien (pictured below); a riveting and emotionally knotty two-hander called “Jimpa,” starring John Lithgow as a late-blooming gay man and Olivia Colman as the daughter he left behind; Juliette Lewis as a chair in the body-swap satire “By Design”; and the new music documentary from Oscar winner Questlove, “Sly Lives! (aka The Burden of Black Genius).”

And all of that on just Day 1! Also along for the ride promoting their latest works and celebrating their peers’ latest were Sarah Jessica Parker, Conan O’Brien, Rose Byrne and more.

Joseph Patel, producer, Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, director, “Sly Lives! (aka The Burden of Black Genius),” and Eugene Hernandez, director of the Sundance Film Festival (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Juliette Lewis, actress, “By Design” (Photo by David Becker/GC Images)

Conan O’Brien, actor, and Rose Byrne, actress, “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You” (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

Sarah Jessica Parker, actress, “And Just Like That…” (Photo by David Becker/GC Images)

John Magaro, actor, “September 5” (Photo by David Becker/GC Images)

John Lithgow, actor, and Olivia Colman, actress, “Jimpa” (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Juliette Lewis, actress, “By Design” (Photo by Isaiah Trickey/FilmMagic)

Alia Shawkat, actress “Atropia” (Photo by David Becker/GC Images)

Samantha Mathis, Juliette Lewis and Robin Tunney, actresses, “By Design” (Photo by Maya Dehlin Spach/Getty Images)

Lauren Graham, actress, “Twinless” (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

John Lithgow, actor, “Jimpa” (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Olivia Colman, actress, “Jimpa” and Steven Yeun, actor, “Bubble & Squeak” (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

John Lithgow, actor, “Jimba” (Photo by Bryan Steffy/GC Images)

Dylan O’Brien, actor, “Twinless” (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Robin Tunney, actress, “By Design” (Photo by Maya Dehlin Spach/Getty Images)