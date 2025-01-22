Sundance Preview: LA Fires Cast Shadow Over Park City as Market Seeks New Balance

Available to WrapPRO members

Still reeling from the devastating wildfires, the industry prepares for what it hopes will be a buzzy year

and
Adam Chitwood, TheGrill 2023
Sundance 2025
The 2025 Sundance Film Festival kicks off Thursday, Jan. 23.

As Los Angeles grapples with the widespread devastation of its ongoing wildfires, indie movie leaders are looking to the Sundance Film Festival with a mix of renewed purpose and cautious optimism about the independent film market.

The annual gathering in Park City, which kicks off Thursday, arrives when both the physical and financial landscapes have dramatically shifted, with some filmmakers, actors and executives literally displaced from their homes while the broader market continues its drift away from the streaming-fueled bidding wars of recent years.

Adding to the challenges, the impact of the Los Angeles wildfires is palpable among industry figures headed to the festival.

Umberto Gonzalez

Umberto has been covering the fanboy beat & breaking scoops for 20 years with numerous Hollywood trade, newspaper, & magazine mentions to his credit. Umberto has been profiled in such publications as The Washington Post, Variety and Grantland.
Adam Chitwood, TheGrill 2023

Adam Chitwood

Adam joined TheWrap in 2021 after working for over a decade at Collider, where he spent five years as Managing Editor after previously serving as Deputy Editor at the entertainment website. He helped build and manage the site’s content strategy, streaming recommendations library and even dabbled in awards season coverage while also overseeing day-to-day operations…

Comments