Sundance Preview: LA Fires Cast Shadow Over Park City as Market Seeks New Balance

As Los Angeles grapples with the widespread devastation of its ongoing wildfires, indie movie leaders are looking to the Sundance Film Festival with a mix of renewed purpose and cautious optimism about the independent film market.

The annual gathering in Park City, which kicks off Thursday, arrives when both the physical and financial landscapes have dramatically shifted, with some filmmakers, actors and executives literally displaced from their homes while the broader market continues its drift away from the streaming-fueled bidding wars of recent years.

Adding to the challenges, the impact of the Los Angeles wildfires is palpable among industry figures headed to the festival.