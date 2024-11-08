Sundance Shakeup: Has Price Pushed the Festival Off the Mountain?

Sundance, the flagship festival in the U.S. for indie filmmakers, is considering moving from the mountains to the Midwest.

The festival founded by Robert Redford is facing a fork in the road as it considers leaving its snow-capped home of Park City, Utah in 2027 — and could end up in Salt Lake City, Cincinnati, Ohio or Boulder, Colorado.

The Rocky Mountains have served as a backdrop for the festival for decades and become synonymous with Sundance itself. And the festival may stay right where it is.

But Sundance, which has been running for 40 years each January, is confronting two stark realities that have led the Sundance Institute to explore other options.