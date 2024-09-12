Sundance Film Festival Narrows Host City Search to 3 Finalists

Three cities have emerged as the finalists for a new Sundance Film Festival location in 2027: Cincinnati, Ohio; Boulder, Colo.; and Salt Lake City/Park City, Utah, the Sundance Institute announced on Thursday.

The three cities will be moving forward into the concluding review process to determine a long-term host for the Sundance Film Festival. A decision is expected in the first quarter of 2025, and the Institute will announce its selection of the host city sometime after the 2025 Festival has concluded.

The Festival will remain in Park City for 2025 and ’26. It will then transition to the next host city in 2027 and subsequent years.

“As we move to the next phase in our search for a sustainable home for the Sundance Film Festival, we see great promise and potential in Boulder, Cincinnati, and Salt Lake/Park City. Each has shown us the blend of exciting possibilities, values and logistics needed to produce a vibrant, inviting and inclusive Festival,” Eugene Hernandez, Festival director and head of Public Programming, told TheWrap. “We’re excited for a future Sundance that can discover, support and inspire artists and audiences for the next 40 years.”

Ebs Burnough, Sundance Institute Board chair, added: “We are deeply grateful to all the finalists and appreciate the partnership and ingenuity we found in the three moving forward, as well as Atlanta, Louisville and Santa Fe this summer. Leaders and locals in each community generously welcomed and inspired us as we explored the potential for our Festival in 2027, and beyond. On behalf of the entire Sundance Institute team, thank you.”

You can read statements from the finalist locations, below.

Colorado Governor Jared Polis: “Boulder is the next natural home to the Sundance Film Festival and we are excited to be one of three finalists to host starting in 2027. Here in Colorado we cherish our creative communities, the jobs they create and the economic contributions they make to our entire state, and the Sundance Film Festival would perfectly complement the work and creative activity already happening here in Colorado.”

Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval and president/CEO of Film Cincinnati Kristen Schlotman: “We are ecstatic to continue being considered as the next host city for the Sundance Film Festival. As long-time attendees, we believe Cincinnati’s dedication to the arts, hospitality and historic theaters make it a great fit. We are inspired by the idea of partnering with the Sundance Institute to celebrate the festival’s rich legacy while introducing a dynamic, walkable and accessible new venue. Cincinnati’s blend of creativity, culture and community promises to be an unforgettable experience for both filmmakers and audiences.”

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall, Park City Mayor Nann Worel and Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson: “Salt Lake City, Park City and Salt Lake County are proud to unite in support of the Sundance Film Festival. Each step brings us closer as a bid team in continuing our journey with Sundance. We are eager to forge an even stronger bond to inspire artists and elevate the festival experience. With our extensive event infrastructure, world-class venues and warm hospitality, we’re ready to help Sundance shine on the global stage.”