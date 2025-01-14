Sundance 2025 Jury Set With Reinaldo Marcus Green, Daniel Kaluuya, Elijah Wood and More

The 2025 Sundance Film Festival announced its 16-member jury on Tuesday, which is set to include “Bob Marley: One Love” director Reinaldo Marcus Green, actors Daniel Kaluuya (“Judas and the Black Messiah”) and Elijah Wood (“The Lord of the Rings” trilogy) and more.

Green, along with “Succession” actor Arian Moayed and “Past Lives” filmmaker Celine Song, will handle the U.S. Dramatic Competition. Oscar- and Emmy Award-winning documentary filmmaker Steven Bognar (“American Factory”), producer Vinnie Malhotra and Marcia Smith will oversee the U.S. Documentary Competition.

Heading up the World Cinema Dramatic Competition are Ava Cahen, Wanuri Kahiu and Kaluuya. Daniela Alatorre, Laura Kim and Kevin Macdonald will oversee the World Cinema Documentary Competition.

Kaniehtiio Horn, Maggie Mackay, and Kibwe Tavares will oversee the Short Film Program Competition, while Wood will handle the NEXT section.

The jury for the Alfred P. Sloan Feature Film Prize deliberated ahead of the festival and awarded the prize to “Sally,” directed by Cristina Costantini. This jury included Michael Almereyda, Nia Imara, Mónica López, Nicholas Ma and Sam and Andy Zuchero.

“We are thrilled to announce the incredible and accomplished group that comprise the 2025 Sundance Film Festival’s jury,” Eugene Hernandez, director of the Sundance Film Festival and public programming, said in a statement to TheWrap. “The jury plays a pivotal role in helping us recognize and amplify a new generation of storytellers, which is a crucial part of our work in independent cinema.”

“The jury will embark on an exciting journey to recognize the storytelling and artistic achievements that are a part of this year’s program,” Kim Yutani, the festival’s director of programming, added. “We are truly appreciative of their commitment and are looking forward to having them join us at the Festival.”

This year’s Sundance Film Festival takes place in Park City, Utah, from Jan. 23 through Feb. 2.