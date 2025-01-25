TheWrap’s Sundance Portrait Studio: Cynthia Erivo, Dylan O’Brien, John Lithgow and More | Photos

The stars are out for the 2025 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah and everyone from Cynthia Erivo to Dylan O’Brien stopped by TheWrap’s portrait studio during the snowy fest.
This year’s Sundance spotlighted new work from John Lithgow, who stars in the acclaimed “Jimpa,” and Dylan O’Brien and Lauren Graham, who star in the riotous dark comedy “Twinless.”
The cast of “Atropia,” a wartime satire film that is also director Hailey Gates’ feature-length debut, was also out in full force. Gates joined stars Alia Shawcat and Callum Turner in TheWrap’s Sundance 2025 photo studio.
And newly minted Oscar nominee Cynthia Erivo stopped by TheWrap’s studio to chat about all things “Wicked.”
Their photos and more are below.
Cynthia Erivo, actress, “Wicked”
Juliette Lewis, actress, “By Design”
John Lithgow, actor, “Jimpa”
John Lithgow, actor, Sophie Hyde, director, Aud Mason-Hyde, actress, “Jimpa”
Dylan O’Brien, actor, “Twinless”
Lauren Graham, actress, “Twinless”
Robin Tunney, actress, “By Design”
Alia Shawkat, actress, “Atropia”
Callum Turner, actor, “Atropia”
Hailey Gates, director and screenwriter, “Atropia”
Callum Turner, actor, Hailey Gates, director and screenwriter, and Alia Shawkat, actress, “Atropia”
Aud Mason-Hyde, actress, “Jimpa”
Alexys Feaster, producer, “Hoops, Hopes & Dreams”
Afshin Shahidi, producer, “Hoops, Hopes & Dreams”
Glenn Kaino, director “Hoops, Hopes & Dreams”
Jesse Williams, producer, Afshin Shahidi, producer, Glenn Kaino, director Alexys Feaster, producer, “Hoops, Hopes & Dreams”
Amanda Kramer, director, screenwriter and producer, “By Design”
Juliette Lewis, Mamoudou Athie, Robin Tunney, Samantha Mathis, and Amanda Kramer, cast and director, “By Design”
Mamoudou Athie, actor, “By Design”
Samantha Mathis, actress, “By Design”
W. Kamau Bell, producer, “1000% Me: Growing Up Mixed”
Aisling Franciosi, actress, “Twinless”
James Sweeney, director, screenwriter and actor, “Twinless”
Emma Tillinger Koskoff, producer, “Pee-wee as Himself”
Matt Wolf, director, “Pee-wee as Himself”
Emma Tillinger Koskoff, producer and Matt Wolf, director, “Pee-wee as Himself”