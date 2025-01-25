TheWrap’s Sundance Portrait Studio: Cynthia Erivo, Dylan O’Brien, John Lithgow and More | Photos

Report From Sundance

Juliette Lewis, Lauren Graham, Callum Turner and plenty more brave the Park City cold for the premier indie film festival

Photos by Cathlin Mccullough

The stars are out for the 2025 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah and everyone from Cynthia Erivo to Dylan O’Brien stopped by TheWrap’s portrait studio during the snowy fest.

This year’s Sundance spotlighted new work from John Lithgow, who stars in the acclaimed “Jimpa,” and Dylan O’Brien and Lauren Graham, who star in the riotous dark comedy “Twinless.”

The cast of “Atropia,” a wartime satire film that is also director Hailey Gates’ feature-length debut, was also out in full force. Gates joined stars Alia Shawcat and Callum Turner in TheWrap’s Sundance 2025 photo studio.

And newly minted Oscar nominee Cynthia Erivo stopped by TheWrap’s studio to chat about all things “Wicked.”

Their photos and more are below.

Photo by Cathlin Mccullough for TheWrap

Cynthia Erivo, actress, “Wicked”

Juliette Lewis, actress, “By Design” (Photo by: Cathlin Mccullough)

Juliette Lewis, actress, “By Design”

Photo by Cathlin Mccullough for TheWrap

John Lithgow, actor, “Jimpa”

Photo by Cathlin Mccullough for TheWrap

John Lithgow, actor, Sophie Hyde, director, Aud Mason-Hyde, actress, “Jimpa”

Photo by Cathlin Mccullough for TheWrap

Dylan O’Brien, actor, “Twinless”

“Twinless” (Photo by Cathlin Mccullough)

Lauren Graham, actress, “Twinless”

Photo by Cathlin Mccullough for theWrap

Robin Tunney, actress, “By Design”

Photo by Cathlin Mccullough for TheWrap

Alia Shawkat, actress, “Atropia”

Photo by Cathlin Mccullough for TheWrap

Callum Turner, actor, “Atropia”

Photo by Cathlin Mccullough for TheWrap

Hailey Gates, director and screenwriter, “Atropia”

Photo by Cathlin Mccullough for TheWrap

Callum Turner, actor, Hailey Gates, director and screenwriter, and Alia Shawkat, actress, “Atropia”

Photo by Cathlin Mccullough for TheWrap

Aud Mason-Hyde, actress, “Jimpa”

Photo by Cathlin Mccullough for TheWrap

Alexys Feaster, producer, “Hoops, Hopes & Dreams”

Photo by Cathlin Mccullough for TheWrap

Afshin Shahidi, producer, “Hoops, Hopes & Dreams”

Photo by Cathlin Mccullough for TheWrap

Glenn Kaino, director “Hoops, Hopes & Dreams”

Photo by Cathlin Mccullough for TheWrap

Jesse Williams, producer, Afshin Shahidi, producer, Glenn Kaino, director Alexys Feaster, producer, “Hoops, Hopes & Dreams”

Photo by Cathlin Mccullough for TheWrap

Amanda Kramer, director, screenwriter and producer, “By Design”

Photo by Cathlin Mccullough for TheWrap

Juliette Lewis, Mamoudou Athie, Robin Tunney, Samantha Mathis, and Amanda Kramer, cast and director, “By Design”

Photo by Cathlin Mccullough for TheWrap

Mamoudou Athie, actor, “By Design”

Photo by Cathlin Mccullough for TheWrap

Samantha Mathis, actress, “By Design”

Photo by Cathlin Mccullough for TheWrap

W. Kamau Bell, producer, “1000% Me: Growing Up Mixed”

Photo by Cathlin Mccullough for TheWrap

Aisling Franciosi, actress, “Twinless”

Photo by Cathlin Mccullough for TheWrap

James Sweeney, director, screenwriter and actor, “Twinless”

Photo by Cathlin Mccullough for TheWrap

Emma Tillinger Koskoff, producer, “Pee-wee as Himself”

Photo by Cathlin Mccullough for TheWrap

Matt Wolf, director, “Pee-wee as Himself”

Photo by Cathlin Mccullough for TheWrap

Emma Tillinger Koskoff, producer and Matt Wolf, director, “Pee-wee as Himself”

