Dave Franco and Alison Brie Say ‘Together’ Posed a Fun Challenge: Playing an Unhappy Couple | Video

Dave Franco and Alison Brie brought their new horror film “Together” to Sundance over the weekend, and sitting in TheWrap’s Sundance Studio presented by World of Hyatt, the married creatives revealed how they balanced their real-life relationship with crafting an unsettling genre piece about co-dependency.

“The movie is about a co-dependent couple who have been together for over a decade,” Brie told TheWrap editor-in-chief and CEO Sharon Waxman. “They are in a little bit of a rut, and they move to the countryside, sort of away from their friends and community, and some weird things happen to them.”

While the film sounds like a relationship drama on the surface, Franco emphasized its horror elements: “This sounds like a relationship drama, and it is, but it’s also a full-on horror movie. The set pieces are like nothing you’ve seen in a horror movie. It’s very leaning into body horror.”

The couple, who have been married for eight years, served as producers on the project. Brie highlighted their collaborative approach: “We were very close with our writer-director Michael Shanks, so it was a true collaboration between the three of us. When I think about the shoot, it was so fun. Any time one of us was not on camera, we were behind the monitor with Shanks.”

Franco and Brie’s real-life marriage helped rather than hindered their portrayal of a troubled couple. “It’s only great,” Franco said, addressing potential concerns about playing an unhealthy relationship while being married in real life. “The confusing part was that in the movie, the couple that we play is going through a lot of hardships and [are] not in a great relationship.”

The film marks another collaboration between Brie and Franco, who previously worked together on 2023’s “Somebody I Used to Know” and 2020’s “The Rental.”

“Together” may not be their last venture into horror, either, as Franco revealed, “We currently have the seeds of an idea for another horror movie that we might write together.”

Watch the full interview with Franco and Brie in the video above.