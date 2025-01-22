Bowen Yang, Carey Mulligan, Alison Brie, Questlove, Dylan O’Brien Join TheWrap’s 2025 Sundance Film Festival Studio

TheWrap is proud to host its signature Sundance Film Festival interview and portrait studio, presented by World of Hyatt, at The Gateway Center in Park City from Jan. 24–27. As part of this effort, TheWrap’s team of reporters, critics and producers will also be on the ground, delivering comprehensive coverage of the festival from every angle.

For the first time, TheWrap is also honored to serve as an Official Media Sponsor of the 2025 Sundance Film Festival, underscoring its ongoing commitment to championing independent film and storytelling.

The studio will feature exclusive interviews and photo sessions with the cast and filmmakers behind the most highly anticipated premieres from Sundance, cementing TheWrap’s place as a trusted voice in entertainment journalism. Among the top talent confirmed to participate are Bowen Yang, Carey Mulligan, Alison Brie, Questlove and Dylan O’Brien.

“Independent film has always been at the heart of TheWrap’s mission,” said Sharon Waxman, CEO & Editor-in-Chief of TheWrap. “Our Sundance Studio provides a platform to amplify the voices of the creators who are shaping the future of film.”

On Friday, Jan. 24, TheWrap will host a fireside chat titled “Reimagining Hollywood: A New Lens on Disability Inclusion,” presented by Easterseals Disability Services. Held at TheWrap’s Sundance Studio, this conversation will feature Nancy Weintraub, Chief Advancement Officer at Easterseals, and Nic Novicki, founder of the Disability Film Challenge, with Waxman moderating. Together, they will discuss actionable strategies to champion disability representation and share key findings from their recent study of the same name.

Continuing its commitment to advancing important industry conversations, TheWrap will also host an invite-only panel discussion on Sunday, Jan. 26, titled “The Boldness That Defines Independent Film,” presented by Egon Zehnder. Moderated by Waxman, the panel will include media leader Keri Putnam and filmmaker Bao Nguyen. Putnam is former CEO of Sundance Institute and has held senior leadership positions at HBO and Miramax and currently serves on several industry and nonprofit boards, as an independent director at AMC Entertainment, board member at PICTURESTART, advisory board member at TOPIC, board chair at the public interest tech nonprofit New_ Public and board member at Doc Society. Nguyen is a documentary film director, cinematographer and producer who is best known for his work on the films like “Julian,” “Be Water,” “Live From New York!” and his recent directorial effort, “The Greatest Night in Pop.”

Additional talent attending the studio include Rose Byrne, Chloë Sevigny, Dave Franco, Lili Reinhart, Callum Turner, Jesse Williams, Logan Lerman, Rachel Sennott, Molly Gordon, Finn Wolfhard, Alia Shawkat, Geraldine Viswanathan, Himesh Patel, Sarah Goldberg, Alex Wolff, Lucas Hedges, Tig Notaro, Rebecca Hall, Archie Madekwe, Kelly Marie Tran, Nyle DiMarco, Juliette Lewis, Mamoudou Athie, Cooper Raiff, Eva Victor, Nyle DiMarco and many more.

For live updates, exclusive content, and coverage of the 2025 Sundance Film Festival, follow TheWrap on X, Instagram and Facebook and visit TheWrap.com.