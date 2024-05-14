DC’s ‘Supergirl’ Movie Sets June 2026 Release Date

DC Studios will release “Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow” on June 26, 2026, the studio announced on Tuesday.

“I, Tonya” and “Cruella” filmmaker Craig Gillespie is set to direct. Playwright and screenwriter Ana Nogueira wrote the script.

Production on the film is set to begin in late 2024/early 2025 after DC Studios co-CEO and creative head James Gunn finishes shooting his “Superman” film, which is set for release in summer 2025. “House of the Dragon” star Milly Alcock will play the superheroine of Krypton in a story that will be adapted from Tom King’s 2022 DC comic series “Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.”

In a press conference last year laying out his plans for his DC universe, Gunn teased that the Supergirl that fans will see on the big screen will be very different from Superman.

“We see the difference between Superman who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl who was raised on a rock, a chip off Krypton, and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl,” Gunn said. “She’s much more hardcore; she’s not exactly the Supergirl we’re used to seeing.”