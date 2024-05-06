DC Studios has finally revealed the first official look at David Corenswet as the new Man of Steel in the updated “Superman” suit for the upcoming film.

Gunn premiered the first look at the suit on his threads account.

The new Superman logo inspired by Alex Ross’ “Kingdom Come,” was previously revealed during the start of production. However, with the production getting papped on the lot resulting in the first look leak at the Engineer, DC Studios beat the paparazzi at their own game and got ahead of them by releasing the new picture.

In “Superman,” the film tells the story of Superman’s journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

DC Studios Co-Chief James Gunn (the “Guardians of the Galaxy” films, “The Suicide Squad,” “Peacemaker”) directs from his screenplay based on characters from DC. Superman was created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster.

The “Superman” cast features Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor and newcomers like David Corenswet as the new Man of Steel. Other cast include Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, María Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho. Addtionally, Skyler Gisondo joined the cast as Jimmy Olsen and Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher.

Most recently, Wendell Pierce joined the cast to plat the Daily Planet’s Perry White. As The Wrap first reported, “House of the Dragon” star Milly Alcock will play Supergirl/Kara Zor-El.

“Superman” will be released in theaters on July 11, 2025.