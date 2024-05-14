Ready to fight?

Warner Bros. has announced that New Line Cinema’s “Mortal Kombat 2,” a sequel to 2021’s video game reboot, will be opening on Oct. 25, 2025. It will be in traditional theaters and on Imax screens.

Simon McQuoid, who also directed the 2021 film (released as part of Warner Bros.’ “operation popcorn,” where it debuted on HBO Max and in theaters at the same time), returns. The script this time was written by Jeremy Slater, a veteran of Marvel Studios’ “Moon Knight” and the recent blockbuster “Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.”

Karl Urban, Adeline Rudolph, Lewis Tan, Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson, Tadanobu Asano, Mehcad Brooks, Ludi Lin, Damon Herriman, Tati Gabrielle and Martyn Ford star, with Chin Han, Joe Taslim and Hiroyuki Sanada. Todd Garner, James Wan, E. Bennett Walsh, Toby Emmerich and McQuoid produce from the video game series created by Ed Boon and John Tobias.

Warner Bros. has also revealed the release date for Zach Cregger’s hotly anticipated follow-up to his breakthrough horror feature “Barbarian.” The new movie, titled “Weapons,” will bow on January 16, 2026. It stars Josh Brolin (replacing Pedro Pascal), Julia Garner, Alden Ehrenreich, Austin Abrams, Cary Christopher, with Benedict Wong and Amy Madigan. No plot details have been revealed. “Weapons” was produced by Roy Lee, Miri Yoon, J.D. Lifshitz, Raphael Margules and Cregger.

There’s also “Companion,” a sci-fi movie written and directed by Drew Hancock, coming Jan. 10, 2025, to traditional theaters and Imax screens. It stars Sophie Thatcher, Jack Quaid, Lukas Gage, Megan Suri, Harvey Guillén and Rupert Friend. It was produced by Margules, Lifshitz, Cregger and Lee.

Additionally, “Margie Claus,” an animated feature starring Melissa McCarthy, has been dated for Nov. 5, 2027. The project, from Warner Bros. Pictures Animation, is produced by McCarthy, Ben Falcone and Pilar Flynn and written by Falcon and Damon Jones.

Elsewhere, Warner Bros. has put down markers for an untitled New Line horror movie for release on March 27, 2026; an untiled Warner Bros. family event film on Dec. 18, 2026; an untitled Warner Bros./New Line event film on Christmas Day, 2026 (previously Dec. 18, 2026); and an untitled Warner Bros. Pictures Animation/Locksmith Animation film to be released on March 26, 2027.