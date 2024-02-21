Josh Brolin in Talks to Replace Pedro Pascal in New Line’s ‘Weapons’

Josh Brolin is in talks to replace Pedro Pascal in New Line’s “Weapons,” according to an insider with knowledge of the project. New Line Cinema acquired “Weapons” last year from the filmmaking team behind the award-winning horror thriller “Barbarian.”

The project is from writer/director Zach Cregger, who will also produce alongside his “Barbarian” producing team: Roy Lee of Vertigo and J.D. Lifshitz and Raphael Margules of BoulderLight Pictures. Vertigo’s Miri Yoon also produces. Plot details are being kept under wraps, but the project is bring described as a multistory horror film.

Pascal, who was previously in talks to star in the project, had to drop out after last year’s labor strikes pushed the film’s anticipated start date, which conflicted with Pascal’s upcoming commitment to “The Fantastic Four” from Marvel Studios, which is scheduled to begin production this summer.

“Weapons” will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures.

Brolin will next be seen reprising his role as Gurney Halleck in Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi epic “Dune: Part Two,” which is currently getting rave reviews. That film is set to open theatrically on March 1. Brolin is also scheduled to host “SNL” on March 9.

Josh Brolin is repped by CAA and Johnson Shapiro.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news about Brolin.