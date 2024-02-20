‘SNL’ Taps Sydney Sweeney and Josh Brolin to Host March Shows With Musical Guests Kacey Musgraves and Ariana Grande

The “Anyone But You” star will make her hosting debut while Brolin takes the stage for the third time

Sydney Sweeney and Josh Brolin
Sydney Sweeney and Josh Brolin are due to host "Saturday Night Live" (Credit: Getty Images)
and

Sydney Sweeney and Josh Brolin are set to host upcoming installments of “SNL” in March.

Sweeney will make her “SNL” hosting debut on March 2 ahead of the release of her upcoming film “Immaculate” on March 22. Kacey Musgraves will serve as the episode’s musical guest, marking her third appearance as a performer on the show.

Brolin, who stars in the upcoming “Dune” sequel, will then host the NBC late night show for the third time on March 9, with Ariana Grande taking the stage to perform for her third time as well.

The Marvel and “No Country for Old Men” star previously appeared on the NBC comedy in 2008 and 2012 with musical guests Adele and Gotye, respectively. As for Grande, she first served as the series’ musical guest in 2014 with host Chris Pratt and was both the host and musical guest in 2016.

Sweeney and Brolin will follow in the wake of comedian Shane Gillis hosting the comedy staple. Gillis is set to host this upcoming Saturday with 21 Savage as the musical guest.

Gillis being tapped for the job may serve as a surprise to some. The comedian was originally hired to be a new cast member for “Saturday Night Live” in September of 2019. Within a week of the news dropping, Gillis was fired from the gig after an episode from his podcast surfaced, which featured the performer using racial slurs. Specifically, Gillis was publicly criticized for his comments about Asian people and the LGBTQ community.

The decision to book Gillis for the coveted job was met with criticism on social media, particularly given the fact that Gillis will host the show weeks after both politician Nikki Haley and controversial comedian Dave Chappelle appeared on the NBC program. Neither Haley nor Chappelle hosted “SNL.” Rather, Haley appeared during the Donald Trump-focused cold open of Ayo Edebiri’s episode, while Chappelle took the stage at the very end of Dakota Johnson’s episode.

Loree Seitz

Loree joined TheWrap as a reporter in 2022 after interning at the publication during the summer of 2021. Loree has covered entertainment, film and television for TheWrap and has reported on the media industry and the cable news beat. She has also written for MovieMaker Magazine, where she interned in 2020.

Kayla Cobb

Kayla has covered the TV industry for more then seven years. Before joining TheWrap in April of 2023, she was the Senior TV Reporter at Decider, the New York Post’s entertainment vertical that focuses on the streaming industry. She was instrumental to the site’s growth, helping transform a fledging site to a respected name in…

