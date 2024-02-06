Nikki Haley’s surprise cameo on “Saturday Night Live” over the weekend drew plenty of criticism for making light of her “slavery” Civil War gaffe. Among her critics is, apparently, “SNL” regular, Bowen Yang.

Yang shared a photo to Instagram of a note the show’s creator Lorne Michaels left for the politician, which read, “Amb. Haley, Welcome to Studio 8H, from Lorne + everyone at SNL.” In his one-word caption, Yang wrote, “Everyone. :),” The openly gay comedian and actor implied he was not part of those welcoming the politician, who said in 2022 that Florida’s controversial “Don’t Say Gay” bill “didn’t go far enough.”

He later deleted the post, but social media has been decoding Yang’s subtle protests of Michaels’ recent bookings for the past few weeks.

Bowen Yang’s deleted IG post about Nikki Haley (IG)

When Dave Chappelle joined the cast for the group farewell shot at the end of last week’s episode, Yang stood as far away as possible from the comedian, whose anti-trans jokes in his 2021 Netflix special prompted walkouts by the streamer’s staff.

And when Shane Gillis, who was fired from “SNL” because of his racist jokes, was announced as the next host, fans of Yang’s noted that the “Fire Island” star was having “a rough three weeks” on the NBC show. “I really hope this doesn’t feel as pointedly cruel for him as it does from the outside,” wrote Jarett Wieselman on X.

Haley’s cameo came during a faux Donald Trump Town Hall, in which she asks Trump, “My question is, why won’t you debate Nikki Haley?,” referencing the former president’s refusal to participate in the Republican primary debates.

The final question was directed at Haley and came from host Ayo Edebiri: “I was just curious, what would you say was the main cause of the Civil War and do you think it starts with an ‘S’ and ends with a ‘lavery’?”

Haley replied “Yep, I probably should’ve said that the first time,” and then was the one to say, “Live from New York, it’s Saturday night!”