Republican presidential hopeful Nikki Haley made a surprise cameo in the “Saturday Night Live” cold open on Saturday, and while she got in some scripted zingers about Donald Trump and Joe Biden, she was also confronted about her Civil War comments by host Ayo Edebiri.

The cold open was framed around CNN’s Donald Trump Town Hall, and after James Austin Johnson’s Trump got in his usual jokes with his spot-on impression, the sketch ended with a Q&A session from “voters” during which the real Nikki Haley stood up.

“My question is why won’t you debate Nikki Haley?” she asked, pointing to Trump’s refusal to participate in the Republican primary debates.

“Oh my God it’s her, the woman who was in charge of security on January 6: Nancy Pelosi,” Johnson’s Trump responded. Kenan Thompson as Charles Barkley – co-host of the Trump Town Hall with Punkie Johnson’s Gayle King – corrected him that this was Nikki Haley, not Pelosi.

“You might need a competency test,” Haley shot back.

What do you think was the main cause of the Civil War, and do you think it starts with an "S" and ends with a "lavery"?

At one point, Johnson’s Trump started meandering and said, “Nikki Haley Joel Osment, we call her. ‘Sixth Sense,’ remember that one? I see dead people.” Haley then responded, “That’s what voters will say if they see you and Joe Biden on the ballot.”

The final question was directed at Haley and came from Edebiri, who moments later took the stage for her monologue. “I was just curious, what would you say was the main cause of the Civil War and do you think it starts with an S and ends with an Avery?”

Haley responded, “Yep I probably should’ve said that the first time,” and then was given the honors of saying, “Live from New York it’s Saturday night!”

The question was a reference to a town hall in December in which Haley was asked about the cause of the Civil War and responded by talking about the role of government, saying it was about “the freedoms of what people could and couldn’t do.” The man who asked the question responded, “In the year 2023, it’s astonishing to me that you answer that question without mentioning the word ‘slavery.’” To add insult to injury, Haley then said, “What do you want me to say about slavery?” and moved on to the next question.

Haley later walked back her comments and said “of course” the Civil War was about slavery.

Before Haley’s cameo, Johnson’s Trump tackled the Taylor Swift psyop conspiracy floating around Republican circles. “We all know Biden has brainwashed Tay-Tay using something called Psyops,” he said before veering off course to talk about “Gangnam Style” artist Psy. “Now they’ve got Tay Tay pretending to date Tray-Kay,” Johnson said. “He can’t even get her tickets near the field, he’s got her up in a little box.”